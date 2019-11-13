Quick rejected 27 of 28 shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Wild.

Quick entered the contest on a five-game losing streak, but he was only beat on a deflected shot by Mathew Dumba in the second period. The 33-year-old goalie improved to 3-8-0 with a 3.96 GAA and an .874 save percentage through 11 games. Quick's strong performance should earn him another starting chance Thursday versus a similarly weak Red Wings offense averaging a league-worst 2.30 goals per game.