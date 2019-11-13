Blackwood will get the starting nod at home versus the Senators on Wednesday, Amanda Stein of the Devils' official site reports.

Blackwood is coming off a 30-save win over the Canucks on Sunday and is 3-1-1 with a .919 save percentage in his last five outings. The Thunder Bay native has firmly cemented himself as the No. 1 option over Cory Schneider and could push for the 60-game mark this year.