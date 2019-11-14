Lightning's Andrei Vasilevskiy: In goal Thursday
Vasilevskiy will get the starting nod at home versus the Rangers on Thursday, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.
After racking up 39 wins in just 53 appearances last season, it's been a disappointing start to the year for Vasilevskiy. The Russian netminder is sporting a 6-4-0 record and career-worst .905 save percentage and 3.01 GAA. Historically, Vasilevskiy has thrived in November with his best monthly save percentage (.929), which could be an indication that he is about to turn his game around.
