Raanta will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road matchup with Minnesota, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.

Raanta played well in his last start Monday against Washington, stopping 31 of 34 shots en route to an impressive shootout victory on the road over the top team in the NHL. The 30-year-old Finn will look to keep rolling in a road matchup with a Wild team that's averaging 3.80 goals per game at home this campaign, eighth in the NHL.