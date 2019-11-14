Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Starting in Minnesota
Raanta will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road matchup with Minnesota, Craig Morgan of The Athletic reports.
Raanta played well in his last start Monday against Washington, stopping 31 of 34 shots en route to an impressive shootout victory on the road over the top team in the NHL. The 30-year-old Finn will look to keep rolling in a road matchup with a Wild team that's averaging 3.80 goals per game at home this campaign, eighth in the NHL.
More News
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Hangs on for shootout win•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Gets starting nod Monday•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Runs out of gas in overtime loss•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Starting in Calgary•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Victim to early goals•
-
Coyotes' Antti Raanta: Seeking third straight win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.