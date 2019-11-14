Kings' Jonathan Quick: Slated to start
Quick is in line to start between the pipes in Thursday's home game against the Red Wings, Jon Rosen of Fox Sports West reports.
Quick was razor sharp during his last start Tuesday against Minnesota, turning aside 27 of 28 shots en route to his third victory of the season. The American backstop will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a hot Detroit club that's won three straight games.
