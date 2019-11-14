Sabres' Marco Scandella: Back in action
Scandella (lower body) is in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against Carolina, NHL.com's Heather Engel reports.
Scandella has missed Buffalo's last six games due to a lower-body injury, but he was a full participant at Wednesday's practice, which was the first sign that he might be an option against the Hurricanes. The 29-year-old is expected to skate alongside Henri Jokiharju on the Sabres' bottom pairing Thursday.
