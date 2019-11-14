Polak (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup for Thursday's clash with the Canucks, NHL.com's Kevin Woodley reports.

Polak hasn't played since suffering an upper-body injury in the first game of the season, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Stars limit his ice time against Vancouver. The 33-year-old, who picked up nine points in 77 games with Dallas last campaign, is expected to skate with Taylor Fedun on the bottom pairing against Vancouver.