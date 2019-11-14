Stars' Roman Polak: Back in action
Polak (upper body) is expected to return to the lineup for Thursday's clash with the Canucks, NHL.com's Kevin Woodley reports.
Polak hasn't played since suffering an upper-body injury in the first game of the season, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Stars limit his ice time against Vancouver. The 33-year-old, who picked up nine points in 77 games with Dallas last campaign, is expected to skate with Taylor Fedun on the bottom pairing against Vancouver.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.