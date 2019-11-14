Hurricanes' Petr Mrazek: Gets starting nod Thursday
Mrazek will defend the net Thursday against the Sabres in Buffalo, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.
Mrazek has performed masterfully on home ice this season, but he has yet to get it going on the road, carrying a 1-2-1 record with a 3.44 GAA and an .883 save percentage over four appearances. Buffalo averaging 3.25 goals per game and sports a plus-9 goal differential on home ice through eight games, so things won't get any easier for Mrazek on Thursday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.