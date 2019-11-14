Mrazek will defend the net Thursday against the Sabres in Buffalo, Heather Engel of NHL.com reports.

Mrazek has performed masterfully on home ice this season, but he has yet to get it going on the road, carrying a 1-2-1 record with a 3.44 GAA and an .883 save percentage over four appearances. Buffalo averaging 3.25 goals per game and sports a plus-9 goal differential on home ice through eight games, so things won't get any easier for Mrazek on Thursday.