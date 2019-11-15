Khudobin will patrol the road crease for Thursday's game against Vancouver, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Khudobin has been solid in a back up role through seven appearances this season, going 3-3-1 along with a 2.42 GAA and .915 save percentage. He'll face a tough matchup on the road, taking on the league's 12th best offense in terms of goals per game (3.21). The Russian owns a nice record against the Canucks in his career, going 3-0-2 along with a .929 save percentage and 1.95 GAA.