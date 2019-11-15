Play

Polak (upper body) is expected to be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Canucks, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Polak came into the contest as a game-time decision, but was trending in the right direction after getting hurt in the first game of the season. The 33-year-old's return signifies a boost in depth on the back end, as Polak will be paired with Andrej Sekera on the third-defensive pair for Thursday's game.

