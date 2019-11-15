Polak (upper body) is expected to be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Canucks, Matthew DeFranks of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Polak came into the contest as a game-time decision, but was trending in the right direction after getting hurt in the first game of the season. The 33-year-old's return signifies a boost in depth on the back end, as Polak will be paired with Andrej Sekera on the third-defensive pair for Thursday's game.