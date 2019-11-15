Capitals' Braden Holtby: Guarding the crease Saturday
Holtby will get the start for Saturday's road tilt against the Bruins, Rob Carlin of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Holtby will be guarding the cage in the second half of a back-to-back set for the Capitals. The 30-year-old has been on fire after a rocky start to the season, with a 2.51 GAA and .925 save percentage behind an 8-0-1 record over his last nine starts. While the task of stopping the Bruins' dominant scoring trio of David Patrnak, Brad Marchand and Patrice Bergeron is no easy feat, the former Vezina Trophy-winner has been rock solid recently and has an impressive career resume against the Bruins (16-3-0, 1.80 GAA and .946 save percentage).
