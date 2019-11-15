Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Expected to start Saturday

Greiss is expected to lineup between the pipes Saturday in Philadelphia, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Coach Barry Trotz is following his usual goalie rotation which has each netminder starting every other game. It's working so there's no need to fix what isn't broken. Greiss was the first goaltender off the ice Friday which is yet another indicator that he will start the next game. Greiss is having a fantastic season with a 1.88 GAA and .942 save percentage.