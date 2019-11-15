Islanders' Thomas Greiss: Expected to start Saturday
Greiss is expected to lineup between the pipes Saturday in Philadelphia, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Coach Barry Trotz is following his usual goalie rotation which has each netminder starting every other game. It's working so there's no need to fix what isn't broken. Greiss was the first goaltender off the ice Friday which is yet another indicator that he will start the next game. Greiss is having a fantastic season with a 1.88 GAA and .942 save percentage.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.