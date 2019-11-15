Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Still sidelined
Nutivaara (upper body) remains on injured reserve ahead of Friday's matchup with St. Louis, per the NHL's official media site.
Nutivaara will be eligible to return whenever he's deemed fit to play, but at this point there's no telling when that might be. Another update on the 25-year-old blueliner's status should surface once he's set to rejoin the lineup.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Shifts to IR•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Won't travel for road game•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Leaves Tuesday's game•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Ready to rock•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Expected back Wednesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Markus Nutivaara: Stays home Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.