Nutivaara (upper body) remains on injured reserve ahead of Friday's matchup with St. Louis, per the NHL's official media site.

Nutivaara will be eligible to return whenever he's deemed fit to play, but at this point there's no telling when that might be. Another update on the 25-year-old blueliner's status should surface once he's set to rejoin the lineup.

