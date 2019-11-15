Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting in Buffalo

Anderson will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road game against the Sabres, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Anderson was pretty solid in his last start Wednesday against the Devils, stopping 21 of 23 shots en route to a 4-2 win. The veteran backstop will try to pick up his fourth victory of the year in a road matchup with a middling Buffalo offense that's averaging 3.33 goals per game at home this campaign, 15th in the NHL.