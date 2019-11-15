Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting in Buffalo
Anderson will defend the blue paint during Saturday's road game against the Sabres, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Anderson was pretty solid in his last start Wednesday against the Devils, stopping 21 of 23 shots en route to a 4-2 win. The veteran backstop will try to pick up his fourth victory of the year in a road matchup with a middling Buffalo offense that's averaging 3.33 goals per game at home this campaign, 15th in the NHL.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Picks up road win•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting in New Jersey•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gives up four in relief appearance•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Sunk by Islanders•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Facing red-hot Islanders•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Shredded by Boston's top line•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.