Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod Saturday

Jones will protect the home cage in Saturday's matchup against the Red Wings, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Jones rides a five-game win streak into this contest, although he hasn't performed well during the stretch with an .891 save percentage. However, he's been bailed out by generous offensive support, as the Sharks totaled 4.3 goals per game. The wins are intriguing to chase for fantasy purposes, though, and he has a solid chance to improve his own numbers against the Red Wings, who rank last in the league with just 2.29 scores per contest.