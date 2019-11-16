Sharks' Martin Jones: Gets starting nod Saturday
Jones will protect the home cage in Saturday's matchup against the Red Wings, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.
Jones rides a five-game win streak into this contest, although he hasn't performed well during the stretch with an .891 save percentage. However, he's been bailed out by generous offensive support, as the Sharks totaled 4.3 goals per game. The wins are intriguing to chase for fantasy purposes, though, and he has a solid chance to improve his own numbers against the Red Wings, who rank last in the league with just 2.29 scores per contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.