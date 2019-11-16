Subban will guard the road net in Saturday's matchup against the Kings.

Subban will make his fifth start of the season as the Golden Knights fire up the first leg of back-to-back games. The 25-year-old backstop is still seeking his first win of the year, and he's posted an .899 save percentage and 3.22 GAA so far this season. Subban is set up well in this matchup, though, as the Kings rank 27th in the league with 2.58 goals per contest while converting on just 10.3 percent of power-play opportunities.