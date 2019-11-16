Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Stopping pucks Saturday
Subban will guard the road net in Saturday's matchup against the Kings.
Subban will make his fifth start of the season as the Golden Knights fire up the first leg of back-to-back games. The 25-year-old backstop is still seeking his first win of the year, and he's posted an .899 save percentage and 3.22 GAA so far this season. Subban is set up well in this matchup, though, as the Kings rank 27th in the league with 2.58 goals per contest while converting on just 10.3 percent of power-play opportunities.
More News
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: First win remains elusive•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Gets starting nod Sunday•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Standing on head not enough•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Slated to start in Toronto•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Falters late in overtime loss•
-
Golden Knights' Malcolm Subban: Slated to start against Winnipeg•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.