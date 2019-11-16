Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Ready to rock
Zadorov (jaw) was activated off IR and will play Saturday against the Canucks, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.
Zadorov will likely wear some kind of face protection, as he suffered a broken jaw Nov. 7 against the Predators. It's likely the 24-year-old works on the bottom pairing right off the bat, and his return shouldn't directly affect fantasy owners, as Zadorov has just three points through 15 games.
More News
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Will meet team in Vancouver•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Lands on IR•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Traveling with team•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Assessed as week-to-week•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Out indefinitely•
-
Avalanche's Nikita Zadorov: Reportedly suffers broken jaw•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.