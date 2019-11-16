Zadorov (jaw) was activated off IR and will play Saturday against the Canucks, Marc Moser of Altitude Sports 950 reports.

Zadorov will likely wear some kind of face protection, as he suffered a broken jaw Nov. 7 against the Predators. It's likely the 24-year-old works on the bottom pairing right off the bat, and his return shouldn't directly affect fantasy owners, as Zadorov has just three points through 15 games.