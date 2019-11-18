Bruins' Urho Vaakanainen: Recalled from minors
The Bruins have recalled Vaakanainen from AHL Providence.
Vaakanainen will return to the big club after a brief demotion and is thus a candidate to suit up Tuesday night against New Jersey. The 2017 first-rounder hasn't recorded a point in his three games with Boston this season, though he has logged a plus-1 rating in that span.
