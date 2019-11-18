Bruins' Torey Krug: Unavailable for Tuesday's clash

Krug (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Devils, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Krug's eligible to return from IR for this contest, but the Bruins will keep him on the shelf with hopes he'll be ready for Thursday's matchup against the Sabres. With a hazy timeline for Krug's return, fantasy owners should consider benching him in head-to-head formats. Matt Grzelcyk has filled in on the B's top power-play unit in Krug's stead.