Bruins' Torey Krug: Unavailable for Tuesday's clash
Krug (upper body) won't play in Tuesday's game against the Devils, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Krug's eligible to return from IR for this contest, but the Bruins will keep him on the shelf with hopes he'll be ready for Thursday's matchup against the Sabres. With a hazy timeline for Krug's return, fantasy owners should consider benching him in head-to-head formats. Matt Grzelcyk has filled in on the B's top power-play unit in Krug's stead.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.