Ducks' John Gibson: Gets starting nod Monday

Gibson will be between the pipes on the road versus Washington on Monday, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson brought a three-game losing streak to a close with a 37-save victory over the Blues on Saturday. The netminder has only faced the Capitols six times in his career, in which he posted a 1-2-2 record and .901 save percentage. Washington's offense is scoring 3.68 goals per game (tied for second highest in the league), which is no doubt a big part of why the Ducks are -230 underdogs.