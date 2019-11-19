Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: In goal Tuesday
Hellebuyck will get the starting nod on the road versus the Predators on Tuesday, Scott Billeck of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Hellebuyck gave up three goals on 34 shots in Saturday's win over the Lightning, his third victory in his previous four outings. In 16 appearances this year, the Michigan native is 9-6-1 with one shutout and a career-high .927 save percentage. The netminder will look to keep rolling versus a Predators squad that has dropped four games in a row.
