Capitals' Braden Holtby: In goal Wednesday
Holtby will get the starting nod on the road against the Rangers on Wednesday, Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic reports.
Holtby is riding a seven-game winning streak and hasn't lost in regulation since Oct. 10 versus Nashville. In his previous matchup with the Rangers, the veteran netminder stopped 26 of 28 shots (.929 save percentage), which kicked off this strong run of play. Despite racking up the victories, the team will likely want to manage Holtby's workload and keep him in the 50-55 game range, which will open up opportunities for Ilya Samsonov to get some games.
