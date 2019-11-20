Penguins' Juuso Riikola: Getting power-play work
Riikola is averaging 2:02 of power-play ice time in the past six games with Kris Letang (lower body) out of the lineup.
Unfortunately for fantasy owners, Riikola has underwhelmed offensively since stepping into the lineup, as he registered just one assist, 10 shots and 16 hits in those six games without Tanger. Given his limited ice time versus the Islanders on Tuesday (14:20), the Finnish blueliner could see his spot given over to Chad Ruhwedel in the near future.
