Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod Wednesday
Anderson will guard the road net in Wednesday's clash against the Canadiens.
It's been tough sledding for Anderson in November, as he's posted an .873 save percentage and 1-3-0 record. Anders Nilsson has been excellent during the month, so he'll continue to garner a majority of the starts as long as his performance doesn't drop off. Anderson will have his hands full in this matchup, as Montreal ranks eighth in the league with 3.43 goals per game.
