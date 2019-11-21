Korpisalo will get the starting nod at home versus Detroit on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.

Korpisalo is riding a two-game winning streak and will look to extend his run of form against a Red Wings squad that is scoring a meager 2.35 goals per game (lowest in the league). The netminder has watched from the bench in just four of the team's 20 outings this season and is on pace to log over 60 games this year.