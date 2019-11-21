Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In goal Thursday
Korpisalo will get the starting nod at home versus Detroit on Thursday, Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers reports.
Korpisalo is riding a two-game winning streak and will look to extend his run of form against a Red Wings squad that is scoring a meager 2.35 goals per game (lowest in the league). The netminder has watched from the bench in just four of the team's 20 outings this season and is on pace to log over 60 games this year.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Stands tall against Habs•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Starting against Habs•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Strong effort in OT win•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: In goal Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Overwhelmed by Avs•
-
Blue Jackets' Joonas Korpisalo: Facing Avalanche on Saturday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.