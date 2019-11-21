Stars' Ben Bishop: Gets starting nod
Bishop will guard the cage during Thursday's home clash with the Jets, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Bishop was fantastic in his last start Tuesday against Vancouver, stopping 32 of 33 shots en route to a 6-1 blowout victory. The 6-foot-7 American will attempt to pick up his fifth win in six starts in a home matchup with a surging Winnipeg club that's won three straight games.
