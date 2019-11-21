Play

Wild's Devan Dubnyk: Unavailable Thursday

Dubnyk (personal) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's clash with Colorado, Sarah McLellan of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

Dubnyk is currently away from the team tending to a family matter, and coach Bruce Boudreau isn't sure when he might be ready to return. For the time being, Alex Stalock will take over as Minnesota's No. 1 netminder.

