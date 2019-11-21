Red Wings' Darren Helm: Game-time call
Helm's (lower body) availability for Thursday's clash with Columbus will boil down to a game-time decision, Dana Wakiji of the Red Wings' official site reports.
Helm's status against the Blue Jackets won't be confirmed until pregame warmups come to an end, but he's only picked up six points in 23 games this season, so he isn't a viable fantasy option regardless of format.
