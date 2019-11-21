Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Thursday

Hellebuyck will patrol the crease on the road versus Dallas on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Hellebuyck recorded four wins in his last five appearances in addition to a 2.20 GAA and .931 save percentage. The Jets are currently allowing 33.4 shots per game, tied for fifth highest in the league, which means it could be another busy night for the netminder who has faced 30-plus shots in each of his previous two outings.