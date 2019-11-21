Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Tending twine Thursday
Hellebuyck will patrol the crease on the road versus Dallas on Thursday, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Hellebuyck recorded four wins in his last five appearances in addition to a 2.20 GAA and .931 save percentage. The Jets are currently allowing 33.4 shots per game, tied for fifth highest in the league, which means it could be another busy night for the netminder who has faced 30-plus shots in each of his previous two outings.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.