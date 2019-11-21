Coyotes' Darcy Kuemper: Taking on Toronto
Kuemper will defend the blue paint during Thursday's home game against the Maple Leafs, Alexander Kinkopf of the Coyotes' official website reports.
Kuemper was unbeatable during his last start Saturday against the Flames, turning aside all 37 shots he faced en route to a 3-0 victory and his second shutout of the season. The 29-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up a third straight win in a home matchup with a free-falling Toronto club that's lost six straight games and just fired its head coach Wednesday.
