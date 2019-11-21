Canucks' Jacob Markstrom: Patrolling crease thursday
Markstrom will be in goal for Thursday's road clash with Nashville.
Markstrom enters Thursday's contest stuck in a six-game losing streak in which he posted a 3.16 GAA and .893 save percentage. The Canucks are clinging to a wild-card spot at the moment, despite having gone 2-5-3 in their last 10 contests, but will need Markstrom to rediscover his game soon. A matchup with the slump Predators, who themselves are 3-5-2 in their last 10, could be the opportunity the netminder needs to get back on track.
