Golden Knights' Marc-Andre Fleury: Between pipes Thursday

Fleury will tend the twine at home against the Sharks on Thursday.

Fleury is coming off a 31-save win over the Maple Leafs and seems to have bounced back from his two-game losing streak with back-to-back victories. The Flower is tied with Braden Holtby for the league lead with 11 wins and will look to keep adding to his account after securing the 450th victory of his Hall of Fame career.