Sharks' Aaron Dell: Gets starting nod

Dell will guard the cage during Thursday's road game against the Golden Knights, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Dell hasn't played since he allowed five goals on 28 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Canucks on Nov. 2, so he'll likely have some serious rust to shake off early on Thursday. The 30-year-old netminder will attempt to pick up his third win of the season in a road matchup with a surging Vegas squad that's won back-to-back games.