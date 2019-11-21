The Oilers placed Benning (concussion) on injured reserve Thursday.

Benning has already been ruled out of Edmonton's next three games, so this move makes sense from a roster-management standpoint. The 25-year-old blueliner will be eligible to return Wednesday against the Avalanche, but recoveries from concussions are notoriously difficult to predict, so he should be considered out indefinitely until the Oilers release another update on his status.