Predators' Mikael Granlund: Picks up pair of assists
Granlund had two assists along with three shots and two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Vancouver.
Granlund seems to be slowly coming alive offensively for the Predators. The 27-year-old has a goal and four points over his last four games, modest numbers that nonetheless represent progress after Granlund went without a point in his previous 12 games. Don't jump aboard the Granlund train just yet, but he did recently have consecutive 20-goal, 65-point seasons for the Wild.
