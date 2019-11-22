Predators' Mikael Granlund: Picks up pair of assists

Granlund had two assists along with three shots and two PIM in Thursday's 6-3 loss to Vancouver.

Granlund seems to be slowly coming alive offensively for the Predators. The 27-year-old has a goal and four points over his last four games, modest numbers that nonetheless represent progress after Granlund went without a point in his previous 12 games. Don't jump aboard the Granlund train just yet, but he did recently have consecutive 20-goal, 65-point seasons for the Wild.