Jets' Connor Hellebuyck: Gives up four in loss
Hellebuyck stopped 31 of 35 shots in a 5-3 loss to Dallas on Thursday.
Dallas blew the game open by building a 3-0 lead in the third period and withstood a Winnipeg push to hand Hellebuyck and the Jets the loss. Hellebuyck hasn't won more than two games in a row since the opening week of the season but has still turned in strong season-long numbers. He's 10-7-1 in 18 appearances with a 2.45 GAA and 928 save percentage.
