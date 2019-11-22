Hart will guard the crease at home versus Calgary on Saturday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Hart is stuck in a three game losing streak in which he posted a .904 save percentage. On the year, the young netminder is 6-5-2 with one shutout and a 2.72 GAA. At this point, the Alberta native will likely have to split time with veteran Brian Elliott as he continues adjusting to the NHL game.