Flyers' Carter Hart: Tending twine Saturday
Hart will guard the crease at home versus Calgary on Saturday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
Hart is stuck in a three game losing streak in which he posted a .904 save percentage. On the year, the young netminder is 6-5-2 with one shutout and a 2.72 GAA. At this point, the Alberta native will likely have to split time with veteran Brian Elliott as he continues adjusting to the NHL game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.