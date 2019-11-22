Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Lights the lamp

Mayfield scored his third goal of the season as the Islanders defeated the Penguins 4-3 in overtime Thursday.

The goal was a seeing-eye special as netminder Matt Murray never saw it through a screen. Mayfield is known more for his big body and hitting ability, but he can chip in offensively on occasion. On the season the 27-year-old has three goals and two assists to go along with a plus-4 rating. He'll remain an integral part of the defense for coach Barry Trotz going forward.