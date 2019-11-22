Penguins' Kris Letang: Lands on IR
The Penguins have placed Letang on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.
Letang has been sidelined since early November with a lower-body issue, so this move is essentially procedural. The transaction rules him out for Friday's contest and likely beyond, though the team's activation of the blueliner should timestamp his return to action. The Penguins will continue to search for production along the blue line without their top point-producing defenseman available.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.