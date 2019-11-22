Penguins' Kris Letang: Lands on IR

The Penguins have placed Letang on injured reserve, per the NHL media site.

Letang has been sidelined since early November with a lower-body issue, so this move is essentially procedural. The transaction rules him out for Friday's contest and likely beyond, though the team's activation of the blueliner should timestamp his return to action. The Penguins will continue to search for production along the blue line without their top point-producing defenseman available.