Hudon skated on the third line and the top power-play unit during Friday's practice, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Hudon, who has spent the last week shuttling between the NHL and AHL Laval, was on the Canadiens' fourth line but will receive a significant promotion for Saturday's game against the Rangers. In his three games with Montreal, Hudon has averaged a minuscule 9:20 of ice time with a total of 52 seconds on the power play.