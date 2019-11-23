Play

Bruins' David Backes: Resumes skating

Backes (upper body) returned to practice in a non-contact sweater Saturday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Backes is clearly making progress in his recovery, but there's still no timeline for his return. The veteran forward will need to be cleared for contact before rejoining the lineup, so expect another update on his status once that occurs.

