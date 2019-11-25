Predators' Viktor Arvidsson: Lands on injured reserve

Arvidsson (lower body) was placed on injured reserve Monday.

Arvidsson's designation shouldn't come as a surprise considering he will miss 4-6 weeks due to his lower-body injury. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was on pace to top the 50-point mark for the third time in his NHL career, but now could struggle to reach 40 given the amount of time he is expected to miss. Craig Smith looks to get the first crack at the top line, though Calle Jarnkrok and Mikael Granlund could also get opportunities.