Flames' Travis Hamonic: Sitting out Monday
Hamonic (lower body) is ruled out for Monday's game against the Penguins, Derek Wills of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Hamonic will miss a fourth straight game, and there has been no indication that he's rejoined the team on its road trip. If that's the case, Hamonic won't play Wednesday against the Sabres, either. On a positive note for the Flames, T.J. Brodie (undisclosed) will return to the lineup Monday.
