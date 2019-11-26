Ducks' John Gibson: Tending twine Monday
Gibson will guard the home crease for Monday's contest against the Islanders, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.
Gibson has been stuck in a tough five-game where he's gone 1-3-1 with a 4.22 GAA and .870 save percentage. This stretch has ballooned the 26-year-old's season numbers to a 3.02 GAA and .908 save percentage. Gibson should get back on track sooner rather than later, but a matchup against the red-hot Islanders might be tough.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.