Ducks' John Gibson: Tending twine Monday

Gibson will guard the home crease for Monday's contest against the Islanders, Eric Stephens of The Athletic reports.

Gibson has been stuck in a tough five-game where he's gone 1-3-1 with a 4.22 GAA and .870 save percentage. This stretch has ballooned the 26-year-old's season numbers to a 3.02 GAA and .908 save percentage. Gibson should get back on track sooner rather than later, but a matchup against the red-hot Islanders might be tough.