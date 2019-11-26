Flames' David Rittich: Stuck with overtime loss
Rittich let in three goals on 38 shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Penguins.
Rittich once again played well despite facing a lot of rubber, but he ended up with the overtime loss when Jake Guentzel struck in the extra frame. Rittich dropped to 10-7-4 with a 2.80 GAA and a .912 save percentage in a league-leading 22 appearances. He's started four consecutive games -- it wouldn't be surprising to see Cam Talbot pick up a start in the near future.
