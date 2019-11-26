Flyers' Brian Elliott: Starting in Columbus
Elliott will guard the goal during Wednesday's road clash with Columbus, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Elliott played pretty well in his last start Thursday against the Hurricanes, stopping 33 of 36 shots en route to a 5-3 victory. The veteran backstop will attempt to pick up his third win in four starts in a road matchup with a Blue Jackets team that's only averaging 2.38 goals per game at home this campaign, 29th in the NHL.
