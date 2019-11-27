Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Sitting in press box
Barberio has been a healthy scratch the last five games for the Avalanche.
The 29-year-old last played on Nov. 12, and in seven games, he doesn't have any points. He did post eight PIM in his last three contests before hitting the press box, but that probably helped get him out of the lineup despite the assistance it may have been to owners. Barberio has 10 shots on net, a plus-3 rating, eight blocks and three hits in seven games as well.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Still searching for first point•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Not receiving much playing time•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Back in lineup•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Sitting in press box•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Back from conditioning•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Headed for conditioning•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.