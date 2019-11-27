Barberio has been a healthy scratch the last five games for the Avalanche.

The 29-year-old last played on Nov. 12, and in seven games, he doesn't have any points. He did post eight PIM in his last three contests before hitting the press box, but that probably helped get him out of the lineup despite the assistance it may have been to owners. Barberio has 10 shots on net, a plus-3 rating, eight blocks and three hits in seven games as well.