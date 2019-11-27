Khaira (undisclosed) will return to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Avalanche, Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network reports.

Khaira will return to a bottom-six role, skating with Riley Sheahan and Josh Archibald on the Oilers' third line against Colorado. The 25-year-old has only notched four points in 24 games this season, so he can be ignored for fantasy purposes.