Capitals' Braden Holtby: Back in win column

Holtby made 37 saves in a 4-3 win over Florida on Wednesday.

He had lost his previous two starts prior to Wednesday's game but rebounded for his 12th win of the season. The host Capitals were out-shot 40-20 in this one so Holtby was kept plenty busy, posting his second-highest save total of the season. The season-long numbers (2.86 GAA, .909 SV%) still don't look impressive, but they mask what's been a strong November. Expect Holtby to be back between the pipes Friday against Tampa Bay.