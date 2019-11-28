Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Ruled out Friday

Backstrom (upper body) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Lightning, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.

Backstrom has missed the past three games with an upper body injury, but he was able to return to practice in a non-contact jersey this week. Despite his progress, the team decided that he will need some more practice before returning to game action. Although there's a chance he could return Saturday against the Red Wings, a more likely return date for Backstrom would likely be Tuesday against San Jose.