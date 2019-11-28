Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Ruled out Friday
Backstrom (upper body) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Lightning, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports.
Backstrom has missed the past three games with an upper body injury, but he was able to return to practice in a non-contact jersey this week. Despite his progress, the team decided that he will need some more practice before returning to game action. Although there's a chance he could return Saturday against the Red Wings, a more likely return date for Backstrom would likely be Tuesday against San Jose.
More News
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Gets in non-contact practice•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Sidelined with upper-body injury•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Generates power-play helper•
-
Capitals' Nicklas Backstrom: Still putting up points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.